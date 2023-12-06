CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR and N.C. officials did a pre-race lap on the sport’s new production facility for the media Wednesday with the green flag coming next month.

The state-of-the-art production facility is near Derita Road’s NASCAR Research and Development (R&D) Center. It will be home to more than 140 employees across NASCAR’s live event and on-demand content production teams, including NASCAR Productions, NASCAR Studios, and MRN Radio.

NASCAR officials, which moved to the Cabarrus County location after years at Charlotte’s NASCAR Hall of Fame, say the building will be fully operational in early January. Reportedly, the facility will have eight production rooms.

The 58,000-square-foot building is also a 9-minute drive from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps, NASCAR Senior Vice President Brian Herbst, North Carolina Senate Majority Leader Paul Newton, and Concord Mayor Bill Dusch attended the event.