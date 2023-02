UNION COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The S.C. Highway Patrol said a driver died in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday.

The fatal wreck happened around 3:07 p.m. on S.C. 72 near Delta Road near Carlisle. The driver of a 2006 Saturn Ion wrecked in the incident.

The driver traveled S.C. 72 West before the wreck. The car went off the right side of the road before crossing the road on the left and hitting a tree.