LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died when a motorcycle hit the back of an SUV in traffic on U.S. 321 Thursday.

According to S.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred at 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 521 near SC 160. The incident took place seven miles north of Van Wyck, S.C.

Officials say a 2022 Mitsubishi SUV with one occupant was stopped in traffic, facing south on U.S. 521. The motorcyclist hit the back of the SUV.

Emergency personnel took the victim to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, where the person died.

The is no other additional information at this time.