CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in an I-77 wreck early Friday morning.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says the fatal wreck occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the interstate near mile marker 52. A 2006 Dodge Durango ran off the road to left, overcorrected, and overturned.

Emergency responders took two people to MUSC-Chester for treatment. The driver of the SUV died at the hospital. There’s no information about the passenger’s status.

S.C. Highway Patrol say the fatal incident is under investigation.