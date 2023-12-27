CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person is dead and another is suffering life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call just after 2:30 a.m. along Long Talon Way in the Steele Creek area. When they arrived at a house in the 16200 block of the road, they found two gunshot victims. Officers say a person fired into the occupied house, and no one inside the home was struck by gunfire.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, and MEDIC also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective O’Dell is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.