CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they took a person of interest into custody in connection to a homicide Tuesday night.

Authorities say that they went to a service call to the 4000 block of Meadowridge Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon incident around 9:15 p.m.

They said they found two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds, with one female victim dead at the scene. MEDIC transported one male victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a person of interest on the scene and transported that person to the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown. Authorities say they’re not currently looking for any other suspects.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Investigations responded to process the scene. Representatives from the CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, MEDIC, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.