YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person died, and another suffered serious injuries after a pickup hit a car in York County Thursday morning.

S.C. Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday and is under investigation.

Authorities say a GMC Sierra driving north hit a Kia Optima on Leslie Hwy near Stone Post Lane.

After the collision, the Kia Optima ran off the road and overturned. The Optima driver died at the scene.

Emergency personnel took the GMC Sierra driver to hospital.