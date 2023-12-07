CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CATS officials will be working to repair the French Street Station after an early-morning incident involving a person transported to the hospital.

Charlotte MEDIC said that they took a patient to Novant Presbyterian with non-life-threatening injuries at that location.

A CATS official said the call about damage to the station came in about 2:45 a.m. CATS officials sent out a social media post about a bus bridge set up at that location.

A Queen City News photographer at the scene said that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police worked with a pickup truck at the scene. The photographer said the damaged truck could drive away from the scene. Authorities cleared the scene around 5:40 a.m.

Before 7 a.m., CATS posted on social media that there would be no CityLYNX Gold Line service to French Street. The last stop will be Johnson C. Smith westbound and the first stop eastbound. There is a bus bridge in place to service JCSU and French Street stations.