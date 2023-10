CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night from an incident on Interstate 85 North, according to authorities.

There was an accident on the shoulder of I-85 just east of I-485 in west Charlotte, Medic said. They transported a patient to Atrium Health CMC just after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

There was a heavy presence of emergency vehicles on the scene, N.C. Department of Transportation cameras showed.