BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont City leaders said on Wednesday that they will spend the next several months exploring multiple ideas to address the increase in pedestrian-related accidents this year.

In an emergency meeting Wednesday night, leaders learned of eight pedestrian-related crashes in 2023, one of which was fatal and one of which sent a young child to the hospital in critical condition.

This number is higher than any of the previous six years, according to data presented by NCDOT.

Mayor Marc Seelinger called the meeting following the Friday accident which sent a young child to the hospital.

Belmont PD revealed at Wednesday’s meeting that the child had begun to cross the road and had followed his older siblings when a vehicle traveling ten miles per hour hit him.

The driver is not facing charges in the incident.

Emergency personnel took the young boy to the hospital in critical condition. In the past few days, officials released him from the hospital, expecting a full recovery.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, Citizens told Queen City News they were not shocked to learn of the accident.

Rick Jordan, who is currently running for mayor, said he was not shocked at all.

“It was only a matter of time . . . For every year of inaction, you see in other cities, you fall five years behind,” Jordan said.

Regarding traffic safety, Belmont Police representatives said they are stretched thin across the city and need help to curb the traffic numbers through a physical presence.

Police Chief Boyce Falls also explained that they need help hiring crossing guards, which has taken over a year and a half.

“Children are safe crossing the roads [to and from school]. That crossing guard is just a physical presence,” Falls explained.

It’s a $15 an-hour job that requires a few hours of daily work and would be a reinforcing factor to protect children from distracted drivers. Already, two crossing guards have school stations near Belmont Middle and South Point High. Those areas are necessary in the afternoon with the glut of pedestrian traffic from school days ending.

The ideas explored Wednesday night included the reduction of speed limits downtown from 35 mph to 25 mph, the formation of a traffic advisory committee, the adoption of the state’s Vision Zero initiative, and the reduction of “red tape” when it comes to citizens request for speed bumps in neighborhoods.

Seelinger explained that a person currently has to physically request a six to seven-page packet to begin the process of speed bump request and then must have 60% to 70% of signatures from neighbors before traffic study consideration can start.

His challenger, Jordan, stressed ideas are only as good as those in power who listen to them.

Officials say Wednesday’s issues are part of a research plan that will get further discussion later in the year.

To see the entire meeting, click here.