Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
59°
LIVE NOW
Watch Queen City News Now
Charlotte
59°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Hispanic Heritage Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Backyard Grilling
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pages Pep Rally
Page’s Pep Rally: Annual tradition at Cuthbertson …
Top Pages Pep Rally Headlines
Page’s Pep Rally: Event kicks off with Jason Harper’s …
Getting to know the students of West Lincoln High …
Nick Kosir busts some moves during Page’s Pep Rally
Sadie Hawkins proposal captured on live TV
West Lincoln High football players play weather trivia
CHS Homecoming Court!
More Pages Pep Rally
Concord High School Cheer Squad
Page’s Pep Rally kicks off Friday morning at Concord …
Students drop some major dance moves at Hopewell …
Hopewell High School’s Cheer Squad
Hopewell High School’s Reserve Officers’ Training …
Page’s Pep Rally kicks off at Hopewell High School …
Page’s Pep Rally: Who is the loudest, most spirited …
Teachers Getting Results
Local teacher still educating while battling cancer …
Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Eugene Diggs
Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Wil Loesel continues …
Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Jerald Lowe
Independence High School teacher continues working …
Teachers Getting Results: Local elementary school …
Rock Hill teen charged with deliberately coughing …
Don’t fall for it: Stimulus check phone scams on …
View All Teachers Getting Results
Queen City News Now
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Carolina Aviation Museum
Mayberry Days
Latest developments from war in Ukraine
Suicide Awareness
Fostering Change
Presidents Cup set to tee off
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Pep Rally
Supply Chain Concerns
Ukraine gaining ground in war with Russia
View All Queen City News Now
FOLLOW QCN ON TWITTER
Tweets by Queen_City_News
Trending Stories
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Lancaster murder suspect turns himself in: PD
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ
Salisbury Police address K-9 policy after questionable …
MrBeast’s chocolate, cookies now at Walmart locations
Worker was dead in store’s bathroom for 4 days
Suitcase full of puppies found on side of NC road