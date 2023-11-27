WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Three Palestinian students are recovering in the hospital, after being shot in Burlington, Vermont Saturday night.

“This horrific unprovoked attack was a tragic violation of the values and character of this welcoming inclusive community,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said.

Jason Eaton, 48, pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of attempted murder. He is accused of shooting Tahseen Ahmad, Kenan Abdulhamid and Hisham Awartani.

“They had no knowledge of this individual, had not encountered him before. He stepped off a porch and produced a firearm and began discharging that firearm,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

This shooting comes amid concerns of increasing hate crimes since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

In a statement, Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) said “this cycle of fear, intimidation, and violence must end. It is unacceptable.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland says the ATF and the FBI are helping with this case.

“That investigation, including whether this is a hate crime, is ongoing,” Garland said.

“The president and the first lady were horrified to learn about the three college students of Palestinian descent,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The White House says President Biden is receiving updates on the investigation and sends his condolences to the affected families.

“There is absolutely, absolutely no place for violence or hate in America,” Jean-Pierre said.