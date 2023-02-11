While checking on a suspicious vehicle, Stanley Police officers arrested a woman for meth and marijuana this week.

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While checking on a suspicious vehicle, Stanley Police officers arrested a woman for meth and marijuana this week.

In the early-morning hours this past Thursday, authorities say they looked at a car along the 500 block of Wilson Street. When they checked on the vehicle’s occupants, officers saw several items of drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be illegal narcotics in plain sight.

Officers searched the car and seized other illegal contraband as evidence.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

They arrested Stanley resident Patricia Bell without incident. Bell faces charges of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She’s in jail under a $5,000 secured bond.