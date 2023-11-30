CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Plaza Midwood, Charlotte Medic said Thursday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident at some point around Midnight near 2800 the Plaza near the Villa Heights community.

One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle. There is no mention of a suspect or if the vehicle remained on scene and this remains an active investigation.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details.