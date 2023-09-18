CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say a student suffered a foot injury in a car incident in south Charlotte Monday morning.
Charlotte MEDIC said the incident occurred near 8900 Park Road, not far from South Meck High School after 7 a.m. Emergency personnel took the victim to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A CMS report said a car grazed a student with the student suffering a food injury. No other information was available at 8 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear at this time. Medic is referring further details to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Queen City News has reached out to CMS as well as CMPD. CMS said they were aware of the incident but did not provide any further information.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.