CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say a student suffered a foot injury in a car incident in south Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte MEDIC said the incident occurred near 8900 Park Road, not far from South Meck High School after 7 a.m. Emergency personnel took the victim to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A CMS report said a car grazed a student with the student suffering a food injury. No other information was available at 8 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear at this time. Medic is referring further details to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Queen City News has reached out to CMS as well as CMPD. CMS said they were aware of the incident but did not provide any further information.