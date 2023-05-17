ASHEBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three litters of the critically endangered American red wolves were born at Asheboro’s zoo between April 28-30, the North Carolina Zoo announced on May 9.

Officials said the litters compromised 12 pups during the three days; all the newborns and mothers are healthy.

The newest members bring the number of red wolves in the zoo’s breeding program to 36, the second-largest pack in the U.S.

Zoo officials advise only 15-20 red wolves remain in the wild. All of them are in eastern N.C. They’re considered ‘the most endangered canid in the world.’

“Congratulations to the North Carolina Zoo for playing an essential part in the survival of this critically endangered species,” said Secretary Reid Wilson, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

This was the first time one of the litters was born in the red wolf public habitat in two decades.

The pups will most likely be visible starting mid-June when they start venturing outside their den.

“These births are important because many of our wolves, once matured, have been moved to other breeding packs to continue to help bring this species back from near extinction,” Wilson continued. Our hope is that more and more red wolves can soon be placed into the wild.”