CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Summer is in full swing, and while that means fun in the sun for most people, it also means an influx of stray animals for CMPD’s Animal Care and Control division.

Dr. Joshua Fisher, Director of the Animal Care and Control division, announced Mecklenburg County’s intake of lost dogs is up 16 percent. Currently, all dog kennels in the shelter are full.

Communications manager Melissa Knicely says that’s not uncommon for the summer months.

“People are outside. They’re out and about, so they’re seeing a lot of stray animals. They’re also out and about with their pets,” she said. “The chances of pets getting loose or pulling away the leash, getting away from their owners, increases every time you take your dogs outside.”

At any given time, Knicely says the division has 40-60 calls for service in its queue. With only four or five officers working at a time for the whole county, the response times for these calls can often take hours.

“I know it’s frustrating that it’s taking them hours to get there, but we have a priority call system,” said Knicely.

Calls for animal attacks or life-threatening situations are brought to the top of the list, while calls for nuisance animals are put at the bottom.

With the influx of calls, the division is asking people to follow a series of steps prior to calling animal control for strays.

See if the animal has an ID tag, or take it to one of the county’s 13 microchip centers to scan for a microchip. Post the pet on “Lost & Found” social media pages. File an online “Found Pet Report” with the county. If you can’t keep the pet while searching for the owner, call 311 or bring the pet to the animal shelter.

“We’re just asking that you kind of become like a little pet detective and see if you can’t do some of the work to try to find the home. Put flyers around. It’s amazing when the community comes together what we can do to get lost pets home,” said Knicely.

Meanwhile, Kale Akers went to the animal shelter Tuesday to adopt her second rescue dog. Her first was a stray, and now that she saw a second dog in need, she decided to do her part to help avoid unnecessary euthanasia.

“She just needed help. She’s sick, and she’s been in the shelter for so long that they weren’t sure if they were going to be able to keep her any longer,” she said. “We need them more than we even know.”