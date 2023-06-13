(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Doc Pawlliday, Prison Mike and Piggy Smalls are only just the top names on the eccentric list.

Nationwide Insurance held a public vote June 5-9 to decide on the most unique pet names among their recently enrolled pets.

Locally, two South Carolina cats, Green Bean Catserole and Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire, made the list as well as a North Carolina rabbit, Rabbit Downey Jr. all made the list, but unfortunately did not win.

See the list below with links to each of the nominees’ profiles:

DogsCatsExotic Pets
Doc Pawlliday WINNER Oklahoma Prison Mike WINNER MinnesotaPiggy Smalls (Pig) WINNER Florida
Barkimedes
Georgia		Business Cat PennsylvaniaAudrey Hopbun (Rabbit) California
Boolaloobalala
Florida		Evil Twin
Georgia		Birdie Sanders (Budgie)
New Jersey
Captain Good Boy
Colorado		Green Bean Catserole South CarolinaLeapus Maximus (Rabbit) Alabama
Everybody Loves Raymond Orr
Else
Ohio		Homeboy Thumbs
Alaska		Me’Shell (Tortoise)
Illinois
Maple Bacon on a Biscuit
Florida		Inigo Meowtoya
Texas		MooMoo Mozarella
(Guinea Pig) Georgia
Scooby Moo
New Jersey		Moira Rose McMurderpants
Queen of Hearts
Oregon		Peanut Butter Pancake
(Guinea Pig) Rhode Island
Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo The Great
Pennsylvania		Sir Catrick Stewart
Missouri		Rabbit Downey Jr. (Rabbit)
North Carolina
The Dude LeBowWowSki
California		Sir Woodrow Agustdus
Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire
South Carolina		Spicy Queso (Ferret)
New York
Whiskey Tango Furball VirginiaSpicy Beef Purrito
New York		Will Ferret (Ferret)
Virginia