(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Doc Pawlliday, Prison Mike and Piggy Smalls are only just the top names on the eccentric list.
Nationwide Insurance held a public vote June 5-9 to decide on the most unique pet names among their recently enrolled pets.
Locally, two South Carolina cats, Green Bean Catserole and Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire, made the list as well as a North Carolina rabbit, Rabbit Downey Jr. all made the list, but unfortunately did not win.
See the list below with links to each of the nominees’ profiles:
|Dogs
|Cats
|Exotic Pets
|Doc Pawlliday WINNER Oklahoma
|Prison Mike WINNER Minnesota
|Piggy Smalls (Pig) WINNER Florida
|Barkimedes
Georgia
|Business Cat Pennsylvania
|Audrey Hopbun (Rabbit) California
|Boolaloobalala
Florida
|Evil Twin
Georgia
|Birdie Sanders (Budgie)
New Jersey
|Captain Good Boy
Colorado
|Green Bean Catserole South Carolina
|Leapus Maximus (Rabbit) Alabama
|Everybody Loves Raymond Orr
Else
Ohio
|Homeboy Thumbs
Alaska
|Me’Shell (Tortoise)
Illinois
|Maple Bacon on a Biscuit
Florida
|Inigo Meowtoya
Texas
|MooMoo Mozarella
(Guinea Pig) Georgia
|Scooby Moo
New Jersey
|Moira Rose McMurderpants
Queen of Hearts
Oregon
|Peanut Butter Pancake
(Guinea Pig) Rhode Island
|Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo The Great
Pennsylvania
|Sir Catrick Stewart
Missouri
|Rabbit Downey Jr. (Rabbit)
North Carolina
|The Dude LeBowWowSki
California
|Sir Woodrow Agustdus
Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire
South Carolina
|Spicy Queso (Ferret)
New York
|Whiskey Tango Furball Virginia
|Spicy Beef Purrito
New York
|Will Ferret (Ferret)
Virginia