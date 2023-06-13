(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Doc Pawlliday, Prison Mike and Piggy Smalls are only just the top names on the eccentric list.

Nationwide Insurance held a public vote June 5-9 to decide on the most unique pet names among their recently enrolled pets.

Locally, two South Carolina cats, Green Bean Catserole and Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire, made the list as well as a North Carolina rabbit, Rabbit Downey Jr. all made the list, but unfortunately did not win.

See the list below with links to each of the nominees’ profiles: