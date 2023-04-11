CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Senator Thom Tillis had a close encounter with a couple of black bears in western North Carolina, the congressman said Tuesday.

In a photo shared on Twitter, two bears can be seen closely inspecting the senator’s pickup truck. One was even in the truck bed.

(photo courtesy of Sen. Thom Tillis)

“Always enjoy the hospitality in Western North Carolina, including free car inspections,” Tillis said.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the black bear can be found in about 60% of the total land area in the state.

The bears typically emerge from their hibernation in March or early April, wildlife officials said.