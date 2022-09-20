GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media.

When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up except for one small part.

The Good Samaritan noticed the suitcase was moving and stopped to check it out. Animal Services workers say the person who found the puppies was shocked and brought them to the shelter immediately.

They will now be medically evaluated and potentially up for adoption soon.