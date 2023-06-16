MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Airborne doggies!

Several Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9s took their training to ‘new heights’ Friday when they visited the U.S. Helicopters, Inc. facility in Marshville as part of their training day.

Deputies say the ability to train and expose their handlers to a helicopter’s sights, sounds, and smells helps ensure successful future search and rescue efforts.

“Sheriff Cathey would like to thank U.S. Helicopters, Inc. for this unique training opportunity!” the sheriff’s department wrote.