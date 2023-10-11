FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville apartment complex is severely damaged after a massive Tuesday night fire.

On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to The Summit Apartments on 1905 North Street.

After receiving several calls, the dispatch was upgraded to a working fire brining more units to the scene before the fire units arrived.

The first arriving crew found a two-story multi-family wood frame apartment with heavy flames coming from the second story and through the roof. Firefighters evacuated the remaining residents in the building while an aggressive fire attack was coordinated to bring the flames under control.

Officials said several residents are displaced and the damage is estimated to worth $200,000.

The department said no one was injured and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Officials said while the fire is under control, crews will remain on the scene due to the size of the flames. The Fayetteville Fire Department Investigation team will investigate when fire activities have ended.