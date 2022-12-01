CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

According to police records, a man attacked a 65-year-old employee at the hardware store around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The suspect attacked the employee while trying to steal a pair of work gloves, police said.

Folks with Blackhawk didn’t want to go on camera but told Queen City News that the employee had to go to the hospital but is doing better as of this Wednesday.

CMPD is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.