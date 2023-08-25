SAN DIEGO — A pilot was killed in a jet crash near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Thursday night.

Officials from the base confirmed a F/A-18 Hornet went down around 11:54 p.m. in a remote area east of Interstate 15. The crash site is reported to be on government property.

The aircraft is not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, according to a news release. Officials have now confirmed it belonged to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash and worked the downed plane fire until around 6 a.m. Friday, said Mónica Muñoz, media services manager for SDFD. A helicopter also participated in search-and-rescue efforts.

The pilot, a U.S. Marine, was pronounced dead at the crash site, officials cofirmed. The servicemember’s identity has not been released.

“With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corps stated in a news release Friday.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.