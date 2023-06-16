GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Pitt County Schools has been nominated to attend the Ron Clark Academy professional training in Atlanta.

An educator for 21 years, nominee Suzanne Handley said that her brother was the one to send her name in for the training.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

“I just found out recently that he had nominated me, which, was really sweet I thought,” Handley said. “He felt like I’m really passionate about teaching and have always really enjoyed my career and love to make a difference.”

If Handley wins a chance at attending the training, she will be able to bring along one other teacher or educator.

Ron Clark Academy’s Chief Development and Communications Officer Kirk Brown said that hundreds of teachers would be nominated. Only 50 are chosen to attend.

“While our mission is to really be a transformational place for our students here in Atlanta, it’s also for the educators as well. How do we give them the support that they need to be successful by really being an immersive professional development experience,” said Brown.

Nominations for the 2024 training will be accepted until June 30. Winners will be announced in October.

View the video above for more information about Handley and the Ron Clark Academy.