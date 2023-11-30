RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly two weeks after Poe Hall on North Carolina State University’s campus was abruptly closed due to the discovery of environmental contaminants, the school announced the building will not open for the start of the spring semester.

“Given that additional testing is needed, and in an effort to help our Poe Hall community plan for the months ahead, the building will not be open for the start of the spring semester,” the university stated in a update released Wednesday. “The university is working diligently to relocate the building’s classes, research spaces, offices and services.”

The seven-story building was initially closed on Nov. 17 following the discovering of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

According to the school, there are over 200 different commercial mixtures of PCB compounds, called Aroclors. Preliminary tests done at the building “detected levels of Aroclor 1262 that warrant further investigation.”

NC State says it is in the process of engaging an outside consultant to do more comprehensive environmental testing.

“Until we have this information, we cannot provide definitive guidance about what — if any — remediation or cleaning is needed or whether the findings are cause for concern from a health perspective.”

Since the closure, classes have either been moved to other buildings or gone virtual.

NC State’s most recent statement cited air contamination complaints during renovations as the reason testing started in the hall this fall.

However, during a faculty meeting Tuesday, staff asked if a potential cluster of known cancer cases also prompted the initial tests.

“That was one of the reasons, yeah,” Environmental Health and Public Safety Associate Vice Chancellor David Rainer said in the meeting. “There was a concern expressed by faculty that there was a cancer cluster in the building.”

In Tuesday’s meeting, university emergency management leaders said the HVAC system is among the many locations inside Poe Hall being tested.

Professor Stephen Porter said he, like other colleagues, wants to see the initial test results released to faculty as a third party continues investigating.

“I think overall the faculty are just angry, do not understand why the university is being so reluctant to be more open,” Porter said. “I personally was hoping it would be found in a supply closet and this would all blow over but now the implication is potentially PCB’s were in the duct work.”