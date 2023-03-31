(STORYFUL) — New Jersey State Police (NJSP) troopers safely rescued a four-year-old boy who had wandered off into the woods with his dog in Atlantic County on March 28.

According to the NJSP, the child and dog were missing for more than an hour while Trooper Ian Emmi helped his mother search the woods.

The child’s mother heard his voice in the distance, and they eventually found him and his pet almost half a mile from his house.

Body camera footage shows the search and rescue unfolding in Buena Vista Township.

“We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health,” police said.