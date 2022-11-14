A man on a moped died Saturday in a wreck, and Hickory Police are investigating.
According to a Hickory Police Department report, Gerald Ray Fulbright collided with the rear passenger side of a box truck Saturday on NC 127 South around 6 p.m. Authorities said the box truck moved into the middle turning lane to turn onto 31st Avenue Court NE before the accident.
Catawba County EMS pronounced the 46-year-old man deceased on the scene. There are no charges against the truck driver at this time.