FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles.

7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas.

Police spoke with the Department of Agriculture and were advised that the incidents may not have been as widespread as originally thought.

When officers first heard about the incidents, they wanted the public to know in order to be aware and safe.

During the investigation, police learned that there were three incidents confirmed with the individual who located the blades.

The incidents occurred in the past month and were reported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, January 24th.

Officers have been searching for security videos at various locations but have not identified a suspect at this time.

Police are still encouraging the public to inspect the pump handle before grabbing it.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation should call (828) 245-5555 or Rutherford County Central Communications at (828) 286-2911.

These incidents are being investigated by the Department of Agriculture.