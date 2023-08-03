CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dan Bishop is set to run for North Carolina attorney general, his political camp confirmed on Thursday with Queen City News.

Attorney General Josh Stein is currently running for governor.

Earlier this year Bishop became the first Republican to publicly support the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy after McCarthy struck a debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden.

Bishop is currently serving his second term on Capitol Hill, but he’s been involved in politics for almost two decades. He started out, right here in Charlotte, as a Mecklenburg County Commissioner. After two terms on the Board, he went on to serve on both sides of the North Carolina General Assembly. Bishop promised voters, in a 2019 special election for his current congressional seat, he wouldn’t shape-shift.

Back in 2016, Bishop sponsored North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill”, which required people in government facilities to use the bathroom consistent with their sex at birth. The law faced swift backlash and was repealed.