CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been almost four months since one party switch rocked North Carolina politics.

Since becoming a Republican, Representative Tricia Cotham has changed her position on a few significant issues, most notably abortion. While she’s shifted her stance, some of her previous donors have shifted their loyalty.

This came to the forefront in a recent New York Times article.

According to the NYT and another verified source, at least one campaign donor has requested and received a refund from Cotham after she switched parties. That donor’s name is Ann Newman.

Newman is a Democratic activist and was a long-term supporter of Cotham. She requested a refund for her $250 campaign contribution and got her money back from Cotham.

Kelly Kate, one of the NYT article authors, said it wasn’t as much about the money for Newman as it was the principal.

“It was a way for Ann Newman to express her frustration,” Kelly said. “One thing she told my colleague, David, who talked to her, was that she had tried to get an explanation from Representative Cotham as to why she switched parties beyond what Representative Cotham said in her press conference and in a few brief statements and was unable to reach her.”

Beth Sibley, another previous Cotham donor, and attorney in Charlotte, backs this up, as she knows Newman and Cotham personally.

“I understand why people are requesting their money back,” Sibley said. “I mean, obviously, you know, people giving their money is their way of saying that they support somebody. And, they want to be able to claw that back and say, ‘I no longer support you. And I don’t want to have any, any part of anything [regarding] where you stand now.'”

Sibley says although she won’t be requesting a refund, she definitely won’t be donating to Cotham’s campaign again.

“I don’t care about the money. I care about her vote. And no, it doesn’t matter to me. It matters to me that she’s not voting the way that I want her to,” Sibley said.

According to the State Board of Elections Office, candidates or committees are not legally required to refund a contribution at the contributor’s request alone.

Suppose they decide to provide a refund, and it’s over $50; in that case, they have to refund the amount by check or other verifiable form of payment and disclose the refund on their appropriate campaign finance report.

QCN contacted Cotham’s campaign treasurer and asked if more donors have requested refunds but haven’t heard back.