CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The daughter of former four-term Gov. Jim Hunt says she’ll be a candidate for lieutenant governor next year.

Democratic state Sen. Rachel Hunt of Charlotte announced her decision on Wednesday. While Hunt has been around politics all her life, she only recently became an elected official, winning a House seat in 2018.

She moved to the Senate in January. She says she’s running to bring “honor and integrity back to the office” since current Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson ascended to the post in 2021.

Robinson is expected to run for governor next year.