CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will be a guest in attendance Tuesday night at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The address will be broadcast live on Queen City News beginning at 9 p.m.

Lyles was invited as a guest of Charlotte-based Congresswoman Alma Adams.

“I feel honored and privileged to attend President Biden’s State of the Union Address as a guest of Congresswoman Alma Adams,” said City of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “Her exceptional leadership and unwavering support have been instrumental in securing crucial federal funding for our region, including American Rescue Plan Act funds.”

The White House says that among the topics the president will address will be a billionaire minimum tax, nursing homes and hearing aids, meat prices, and shipping costs.