CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The use of artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a growing concern for employees worried about replacement in the job market. But U.S. lawmakers have even greater fears about the possibilities of AI.

N.C. Congressman Jeff Jackson is taking steps to address potential problems, particularly involving a foreign adversary.

Jackson, whose District 14 covers parts of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and his bipartisan co-sponsors, introduced the CLOUD AI Act. The legislation intends to close a legal loophole and completely stop the Chinese Communist Party from accessing American innovation that would speed up their development of AI technology.

Right now, the CCP is bypassing United States export controls, through online portals, to access American technology that the U.S. government does not want them to use. So, Jackson, along with a group of other Democrats and Republicans, is trying to quickly pass the legislation to stop this.

“I literally walked across the aisle to the other side of the house to Representative McCormick and Representative Lawler and told them about the problem,” Jackson said. “I said, ‘Hey, there’s this loophole, China’s gaining access. That was never our intent. We should really close this loophole.’ They said, ‘Absolutely. We’re on board.’”

Last year the U.S. Department of Commerce halted all exports of advanced computer chips to China, which are used to build artificial intelligence. The whole point of stopping the exports was to cut down on China using American technology to modernize its military with AI. Though the U.S. stopped physically exporting the chips to China, the CCP went around the blockade.

“We put all these export controls in place,” Jackson said. “And sure enough, as it turns out, they found a way to remotely get around those. So what we’re trying to do is close that loophole.”

Jackson recognizes that China continues to push the boundaries with the United States when it comes to technology and privacy.

“I’m on the Armed Services Committee, and a lot of what we do is exactly what you said, trying to get ahead of the curve on stuff,” Jackson said. “We’re not always going to be able to do it. But if we can do it on the big stuff, like artificial intelligence, it will make an enormous difference.”

The CLOUD AI Act was just introduced in the house this week, but since it already has bipartisan co-sponsors, and support from the presidential administration, Jackson believes it will move quickly through the legislative process.