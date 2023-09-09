CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last day of early voting in Charlotte, there are a lot more people casting ballots than normal.

Cars filled the Charlotte Mecklenburg library parking lot on West Boulevard for almost 3 hours as voters got a head start in the Charlotte City Council primary elections.

“I came out here on Saturday morning. It was very hard to get here because it’s much easier to be in bed, of course,” one voter said. “It’s very important to vote, especially in these local elections, especially ones that you think, ‘Oh, there’s only two or three people why should I vote’, because you have to make sure locally that you get the very best people. Everyone wants to come up for the national elections, but they don’t realize that it all starts at the local and state level.”

Voters are choosing Democratic candidates for several seats. The mayoral seat is between incumbent Vi Lyles and challenger Lucille Puckett.

Six candidates are looking to fill four at-large council seats. And head-to-head matchups for districts two, three, four, and five.

Meko says she’s voting because she wants to see more progress in the city’s operations.

“We have a lot of safety issues, housing issues, economic development issues.”

But she didn’t come by herself. She brought her 13-year-old granddaughter with her to show the importance of participating in municipal elections.

“It’s important because you also have that structure that’s telling you to do this, do that, and this is good for you and this is good for that. In the bigger world, if we don’t know how to vote, then who’s going to make a change,” said 13-year-old Harmoni Moorer.

The September 12 primaries will decide which Democratic candidates advance to the November 7 general election.