FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Election Day normally means people think of choosing the country’s next president and vice president, or even the governor and lieutenant governor, but on Nov. 7, York County neighbors are asked to cast their ballots for local positions.

Chris Moody has been on the Fort Mill Town Council for eight years now, and he’s encouraging more people to participate in the local elections.

“We run in all four years. It’s harder to get a good turnout,” said Moddy, the incumbent for the town’s Ward 4. “We had a record turnout four years ago, with over 2,500 votes cast, which was probably one of the largest turnouts we’ve ever had.”

Research from the National Civil League shows that across the U.S., only 15 to 27 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in their local election. It says lower turnout is frequently a result of a lack of awareness of the candidates and issues, plus a lack of understanding of the functions of local elected officials and their impacts on daily life.

Moody says with more people moving to Fort Mill, he wants to make sure people have the election information, and what’s at stake like successful economic development.

“You can look up and down our Main Street and see all the investors that had poured into I,” he said. “We have new restaurants. Our stores are hopping right now.”

Lisa Cook is running for her at-large seat in the town again. Her main reason for running is to welcome new residents to the area and continue the progress the current council is making.

“I’m seeking re-election because I feel like there’s a lot more work that we need to continue doing,” she said in a phone interview with Queen City News. “This council currently has made some really good strides in strategic planning. Some of the infrastructure that is needed for our town, particularly when it comes to what our staff needs to be successful. I want to be a part of that moving forward to make sure we’re able to handle the growth as best as possible, but also do it in a way that is good for our staff and its citizens.”

Lindsay Curby is opposing Cook. She wasn’t able to interview, but responded with an emailed statement.

“I decided to step up as a substitute teacher for the Fort Mill School District along with the PTO board and many other community organizations. I believe with my leadership skills and passion for Fort Mill that I am the best candidate to lead us into the future. I hope people understand the importance of this local election and the opportunity to make fundamental changes for our town.”

Her website says she decided to run for the seat because she has the necessary connections, energy, and talent to make those changes happen.

Rock Hill will hold its general election next Oct. 17. That election features candidates in Wards 1, 2 and 3.