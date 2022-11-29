CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election.

The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race results.

Best’s second request for a recount, this time a hand-eye recount after a ballot machine recount, came out with identical results. After two separate recounts, Republican Judge Matt Osman picked up Best’s seat on the Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

The Democrat judge was appointed to the Superior Court seat by Governor Roy Cooper in 2021. This past summer, she was involved in a controversy for physically shoving a delivery truck driver at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Office officials said it took them about two hours to finish the hand-eye recount. This process was noticeably quicker than the first recount because they only had to hand count two precincts. Election officials said the hand-eye recount stacked up to the initial election results. North Carolina State Law requires the Board of Elections office to only draw two random precincts out of a hat for the hand-eye recounts.

According to state officials, Best has no other options in contesting the results. In a phone call, Best told QCN she accepts the final results and has no plans to contest the election further.