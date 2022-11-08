CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News continues to follow the race for the House seat in North Carolina’s 14th district.

It’s Democrat Jeff Jackson versus Republican Pat Harrigan; the 14th covers Mecklenburg County’s southern and western parts and most of Gaston County.

Jeff Jackson (left) & Pat Harrigan (right). (Courtesy: Jeff Jackson/Associated Press)

Both candidates, military veterans, say they plan to fight with honesty and decency.

The race is being watched closely in our area to see if it stays Democratic.

Harrigan believes he can pull through; his campaign has received much attention in the last several days as an incident recently became public.

A bullet allegedly went into his parent’s home in Hickory; police are continuing to investigate.

My current view on Election Night. Covering @PatHarriganNC tonight and he’s expected to make an appearance at the @meckgop watch party, happening here in Uptown. Likely also to get some local reaction here to other races of local, state, and national consequence. pic.twitter.com/U9jco5iiwL — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) November 8, 2022

As for Jackson, he received some blowback after the shooting.

Soon after the shooting, reports surfaced that Jackson had featured the home in a campaign ad, which is not valid. What is true, however, is there was an ad showing Harrigan’s house out of what he called ‘an abundance of caution’ for his opponent’s safety.

And @JeffJacksonNC has arrived to a round of cheers at his watch party at Lenny Boy Brewing. @Queen_City_News #QCNYLEH pic.twitter.com/aZ2yjT5Tn6 — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) November 9, 2022

Jackson told QCN he isn’t sure how the situation will impact voters at the polls and was disappointed with the amount of misinformation that circulated.