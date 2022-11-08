RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court are up for grabs on Tuesday.

Two N.C. Court of Appeals judges are vying for the third seat held by Justice Robin E. Hudson.

Before joining the Court of Appeals in 2014, Republican Richard Dietz was a partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, a an international law firm with North Carolina roots, according to his campaign website.

Dietz, the third-most senior judge on the 15-member panel, said he has written thoughtful opinions that are concise and easy for the public to read and understand.

He prides himself for pushing for changes that made the appellate courts more user-friendly and transparent.

Dietz, a Pennsylvania native and current Raleigh resident, calls his wife, Kelley, his most-trusted adviser.

Like Dietz, Democrat Lucy Inman joined the Appeals Court in 2014 after she won a statewide election to fill the open seat of retiring Judge Bob Hunter.

Inman’s first law job was clerking for Jim Exum, then-Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

She said North Carolinians “deserve justices who decide each case fairly and impartially, free of any political agenda, and without fear or favor,” according to her campaign website.

Inman, a Raleigh native, lives with her husband, Billy Warden, in Raleigh.

Curtis “Trey” Allen, a Republican, is trying to replace the fifth seat incumbent Justice Sam J. Ervin IV, a Democrat.

Allen is general counsel for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts and an assistant/associate professor at UNC Chapel Hill. After he served overseas in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged, he returned to North Carolina and began working as a law clerk for future and current Chief Justice Paul Newby.

A native of Robeson County, Allen said that as a Supreme Court justice, he will “follow the text and original understanding of the Constitution,” according to the voter guide on the N.C. State Board of Elections website.

A native of Robeson County, Allen said judges should not issue rulings based on their political views because when they do that they “exceed their authority and abuse the public’s trust.”

Allen and his wife, Teryn, have five children, all of whom they homeschool, according to his campaign website. In their free time, the family enjoys church activities, sports, and Scouting.

Sam Ervin IV is running for reelection to keep his fifth seat on the court. He has been an associate justice on the state’s high court since 2014. Before that, he was on the North Carolina Court of Appeals for six years.

Born and raised in Burke County, Ervin said his judicial philosophy stems from who he is and what he has learned about the role the law should play in our lives from those who had the most impact on him– his family.

Ervin said he is running for re-election because he believes North Carolinians “deserve a Supreme Court where every case is decided based solely on the law and the facts; not on a judge’s partisan politics or ideological beliefs.”

Ervin and his wife, Mary Temple Ervin have two step-children and two children. He coaches youth, middle school, and high school men’s and women’s soccer matches; and enjoys hiking in the mountains and attending music festivals.