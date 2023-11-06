CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 40,000 people in Mecklenburg County came out for early voting ahead of Tuesday’s elections, according to new data released by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

The biggest early turnout occurred at Kohl’s located along North Tryon Street in the University area, the SouthPark Library, and the North County Library, data showed.

Elections for Mecklenburg County, that include votes for the Charlotte mayoral seat and a multi-billion-dollar bond referendum for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, take place on Tuesday.

There are also seats for the CMS Board of Education and the Charlotte City Council up for grabs.

There are new voter ID requirements this year in North Carolina. The ID requirement was enacted by a law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature.