MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg is working to increase voter turnout for the upcoming midterm election.

The group has been in the community advocating for more than 50 years.

BPC has volunteers at poll locations across the county to help voters understand what is on the ballot. The group is looking for volunteers to help.

