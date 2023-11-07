MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday night, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance ‘Vote Yes for School Bonds’ campaign declared victory.

Officials said voters ‘overwhelmingly approved’ a bond package that they said will lead to 30 transformative projects in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools facilities throughout the county.

“A strong public school system is critical to a growing area. Mecklenburg County’s population has increased by 21.6 percent over the past decade. These upgraded school facilities are needed to keep pace with that growth,” the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance said.

The investments to be made include three new middle schools, a regional athletic facility, a health-sciences magnet high school, and 25 renovation or replacement projects.

The last school bond package presented to Mecklenburg County voters in 2017, totaling $947 million, was also approved. Progress on those projects may be reviewed here.

This year’s bond package will make an investment of up to $2.5 billion.