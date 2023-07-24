PEACHLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The population size in Peachland could soon be quadrupling, but it all depends on whether or not North Carolina lawmakers give a new casino the green light to set up shop.

Anson County Manager, Len Sossamon, discussed whether or not this casino could strip Peachland of its small-town feel or bring some much-needed revitalization and growth.

“People say Anson County is in the middle of nowhere,” Sossamon said. “Well, I think the casino could put us in the middle of everywhere.”

Sossamon supports the proposed casino, which will be much more than just a building with slot machines and blackjack.

“This tourism district, so General Assembly is calling it, or our tourism destination, will create additional opportunities besides creating a $500 million tax base, which gives us a shot in the arm,” Sossamon said. “It also creates jobs.

One thousand seven hundred fifty jobs, to be exact.

The entertainment district would include a hotel, retail, restaurants, and housing. Sossamon said there’s been mixed reaction from residents.

“It’s a mixed bag; some are looking at it as, sort of maybe, creating a problem,” Sossamon said. “They also recognize the economic incentives.”

Some residents vocally opposed the idea, writing on Facebook that there are better places to have a casino in a small town with low-income people.

Another wrote that bringing a casino to Anson County would be like bringing wood to a fire after two recent killings. Nevertheless, the citizens of Anson County don’t have much of a voice regarding this potential project.

“We’re all creatures of the state. So ultimately, it is a state decision,” Sossamon continued. “There’s not a lot of growth right now in Anson County. So the way I look at it. It’s not perfect, but at least it will generate additional revenues.”

Sossamon said if everything goes as planned, the casino could officially come within the next month or so, and construction could start shortly after that; developers are contracted to purchase around 200 acres of land to build the project.