NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a controversial political theory by state lawmakers, claiming that they should control redistricting, not courts.

Republican General Assembly members argued the state’s highest court overstepped by rejecting 2022 legislative maps.

D.C. justices ruled North Carolina’s high court was in the right. The State Supreme Court now has a GOP majority. In April, Republican justices overturned the previous decision from the Democratically-controlled court.

Queen City News’ Chief Legal Analyst Khalif Rhodes joined us on Tuesday to discuss the case.

How did we get here? How did this case make it to the highest court?

This case concerns the claim that the Clause vests state legislatures with authority to set rules governing federal elections free from restrictions imposed under state law.

Following the 2020 decennial census, North Carolina’s General Assembly drafted a new federal congressional map, which several groups of plaintiffs challenged as an impermissible partisan gerrymander in violation of the North Carolina Constitution.

The trial court found partisan gerrymandering claims nonjusticiable under the State Constitution, but the North Carolina Supreme Court reversed. Harper v. Hall, 380 N. C. 317, 868 S. E. 2d 499 (Harper I).

The legislative defendants then filed an emergency application in this Court, citing the Elections Clause and requesting a stay of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s decision. This Court declined to issue a stay but later granted certiorari (a writ or order by which a higher court reviews a decision of a lower court.)

The North Carolina Supreme Court issued a decision addressing a remedial map adopted by the trial court. Harper v. Hall, 383 N. C. 89, 125, 881 S. E. 2d 156, 181 (Harper II).

The North Carolina Supreme Court then granted the legislative defendants’ request to rehear that remedial decision in Harper II.

The court ultimately withdrew the opinion in Harper II concerning the remedial maps and overruled Harper I, repudiating its holding that partisan gerrymandering claims are justiciable under the North Carolina Constitution. The court dismissed plaintiffs’ claims but did not reinstate the 2021 congressional plans struck down in Harper I under the State Constitution.

Does the ruling stop the state’s congressional maps from being changed?

No, this ruling does not stop the state’s congressional maps from being changed. The ruling simply rejected the state legislature’s novel claim of an “independent state legislature” theory that argued state legislatures can set election rules with little oversight from state courts.

What does this ruling mean for the future of elections and redrawing maps as our state continues to grow?

In short, it means that any maps that are redrawn in North Carolina or any other state can be subject to the checks and balances of state courts. This has greater ramifications out of the state since the North Carolina Supreme Court ultimately withdrew the opinion in Harper II concerning the remedial maps and overruled Harper I, repudiating its holding that partisan gerrymandering claims are justiciable under the North Carolina Constitution. However, in other states that have implemented voting rights changes, this could open the door for significant legal challenges.

Moore V. Harper is about redistricting and gerrymandering. But it’s also about a bigger philosophical question of how much control state-level lawmakers should be allowed to have to bend the rules and give their party a leg up.

Definitely, this case was less about maps and more (pun intended) about oversight and control.