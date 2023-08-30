NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Wednesday Governor Roy Cooper (D) endorsed Attorney General Josh Stein (D) for North Carolina Governor in the 2024 race.

Governor Cooper, who is term-limited in 2024, says, “Josh is ready to do the job.”

Stein is currently the only declared candidate in the Democratic primary.

Today, I’m excited to endorse @JoshStein_ to be the next Governor of North Carolina. Term limits prevent me from running again, but I know Josh is the right choice to double down on the progress we’ve made. pic.twitter.com/A6vZBzu4wL — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) August 30, 2023

“From expanding Medicaid to building a clean energy economy, from deploying broadband to investing in a workforce that has made us the top state for business, Governor Cooper has been laser-focused on strengthening North Carolina and helping our people improve their own lives,” AG Stein said in a written statement released this week. “It’s been my honor to have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with him over the past two decades. And I am immensely grateful for his support of my campaign for governor to continue moving North Carolina forward.”

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, retired healthcare executive Jesse Thomas, former U.S. Rep Mark Walker, and former state senator Andy Wells are candidates for the Republican primary.

If Stein runs unopposed in the primary, he will run against one of the Republican candidates in the November 2024 gubernatorial election.