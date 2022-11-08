MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Republicans are hoping to unseat the all-Democratic Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. Fifteen candidates, eight incumbents, and seven challengers are vying for nine open seats on the Board of Commissioners.

Queen City News is following a number of key races in the Meck BOCC.

In District 1, which covers north Mecklenburg, Republican Ross Monks, a political newcomer, and retired Army officer, is hoping to unseat Democrat incumbent Elaine Powell.

District 5 is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Laura Meier and Republican Matthew Ridenhour. Meier narrowly defeated Ridenhour in 2020.

District 6 is a race between Democratic incumbent Susan Rodriguez-McDowell and Republican Jeremy Brasch, who is running for elected office for the first time.

Elections officials tell Queen City News turnout countywide has been pretty normal in Mecklenburg County compared with previous midterms.

By 4:30 p.m., around 1,300 people had voted at the University precinct on N. Tryon Street, in the former Kohl’s department store building, which is one of the county’s largest precincts.

Officials there tell QCN they’ve been “very busy” throughout the day.