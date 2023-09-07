CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County is one of the first areas to host an election since the photo ID requirement kicked in back in August. Voters will now have to show photo ID to cast a ballot.

Turnout is historically low for single-party primary city elections, but some voters are worried showing an ID might make fewer people come out to the polls.

“It was really easy. I am worried about people that might say they don’t have the proper identification. You know, it really is our right to vote,” voter Tina Quizon said.

Quizon is one of more than 3300 people in Mecklenburg County that voted early ahead of the September 12th democratic primary. Some voters say the new law makes elections more secure.

“I feel like if you’re doing what is right, you have no problem with showing an ID,” voter Reverend Mary Higgs said. “So, I felt privileged to show it.”

There are signs posted at the polls that say you can vote with or without an ID, but an ID must be shown for your vote to count.

“You don’t get turned away,” Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Michael Dickerson, Director said. “We ask you to fill out an exception form that we then turn around and say, okay, is this a reasonable exception and then the board reviews it and decides whether to approve it.”

Dickerson said his office has received half a dozen exception forms so far. The board of elections office offers free photo IDs. Voters fill out a short form, take a picture, and then a worker prints out a card that’s good for ten years.

“We’ve had about 150, maybe 200, that have taken advantage of it,” Dickerson said. “We’re hoping to take it on the road before the November election.”

As outreach efforts continue, voters hope the ID requirement is clear for all to understand.

“Even though it was easy for me, I want to make sure that’s equal for everyone else,” Quizon said. “So hopefully, it is a good thing, and we don’t find a lot of problems.”

Director Dickerson said it’s unclear how the new ID law will impact turnout.

“It’s kind of hard to say because it’s a primary, and it’s only a Democratic primary,” Dickerson said. “So, I hope it doesn’t. My goal is to get people voting; it’s to have you vote when you come to vote.”