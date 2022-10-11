CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “How many of you are here because you think our country is going in the wrong direction, folks? Absolutely,” Representative Ted Budd said during a campaign stop in Concord on Tuesday.

The race for North Carolina Senate rachets up between the Republican and Democrat Cheri Beasley.

The latest poll from Five Thirty-Eight shows Beasley has narrowed the gap in what’s become a dead heat between the two candidates.

“When I talk to families, they say I’m worried about inflation,” Budd said.

During Friday night’s debate with the Representative, Beasley said, “I certainly believe that the president and Congress could work a lot harder to make sure that prices are being lowered.”

The economy and abortion rights have become major concerns for North Carolina voters, but it’s the spending from outside the state that’s playing a major role.

Of the $90 million already spent in this race, 72 percent has come from outside groups.

“Now we see PACs and outside expenditure groups doing two-thirds of the spending,” said David McLennan, Political Science Professor at Meredith College. “The campaigns themselves, although still important in terms of raising and spending money, are just one of the players.”

It’s a race that could determine who takes a majority in the Senate that’s currently split 50-50.

“I think they’re finally getting the message that the polls have been suggesting for quite some time that this is a very close race with a significant number of undecideds, which means the money could matter,” McLennan said.