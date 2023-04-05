RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina House committee approved a bill Tuesday that would move up the deadline for mail-in ballots, as Republicans seek to make the change in time for the next election.

The bill would require that mail-in absentee ballots arrive at county election offices by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. Under current law, there’s a three-day grace period as long as ballots are postmarked by Election Day. The bill, however, would not apply to military and overseas voters.

“The whole thing is to make the process more concise, more trustworthy, more transparent and more straightforward. And, that’s the rationale behind this,” Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) said.

Dubbed the “Election Day Integrity Act,” the bill would also prohibit ballot drop boxes and require election officials to post daily reports during the early-voting period and the day after the election on the number of outstanding mail-in ballots.

Rep. David Willis (R-Union) said it would allow voters to know results in more races on Election Day.

“The people of North Carolina want to know on Election Day who has won and who has been elected and being able to do that with 100 percent certainty in most cases,” he said.

Interest in mail-in voting surged during the 2020 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump sought to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the process, though there were no credible claims of widespread fraud.

“I think this is part of a national movement to undermine confidence in our democracy and in our elections,” Ann Webb said, a policy director at Common Cause North Carolina.

Additionally, Rep. Joe John (D-Wake) pointed out that in 2020 there were more than 13,000 ballots that came in during the three-day grace period, and that the change could lead to legitimate votes not counting.

Republicans countered that voters would adjust their behavior to meet the deadline.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” John said. “Elimination has its foundation an absolute confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the most inefficient, ineffective and unreliable agency of the federal government: the U.S. Postal Service.”

Rep. Cynthia Ball also sought to include funding to educate voters about the change. Republicans voted down her proposed amendment.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has vetoed similar legislation in the past.

But last week, Republicans were able to successfully override one of Gov. Cooper’s vetoes for the first time in five years when three Democrats in the House missed the vote on a gun bill.

“We expect all members of the General Assembly to be present in their seats and voting every time there’s session,” Webb said. “There really isn’t an excuse for remaining in office if you can’t be present when it’s time to vote.”