CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Senators are banding together to repeal President Biden’s changes to the Loan Level Price Adjustment.

Republicans say these changes reward people with a bad credit history, and punish those with a good credit history, who are applying for home mortgages, but loan experts say it’s a bit more complicated than that.

North Carolina Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis recently introduced the “Middle-Class Borrowers Protection Act.” If passed, this bill repeals changes President Joe Biden made to the Loan Level Price Adjustment (LLPA), which Republicans say will protect middle-class Americans from increased mortgage rates.

Back in May, the Biden Administration introduced changes to the LLPA. The changes lowered the risk-based fee for higher-risk borrowers, but only for those utilizing a conventional mortgage.

But as Andy Wilfong, a local mortgage broker, and real estate agent, points out: the changes didn’t necessarily accomplish exactly what the Biden Administration intended.

“I think it was meant to help a lot of low-credit borrowers. But unfortunately, a lot of those borrowers are not pursuing conventional because FHA has such a better rate as it compares to the conventional loan product,” Wilfong said.

The whole point of the administration making these changes was to lower the fees for higher-risk borrowers, but if the fees are only lowered when they’re using conventional loans, experts say it doesn’t make a difference for all the borrowers using FHA loans, which is much more common for first time home buyers with a lower credit history.

Nevertheless, the middle-class borrower protection act would repeal these changes. Wilfong doesn’t think repealing them will have much of an impact on low-credit or high-credit borrowers though.

“I think it would have a substantial impact on the credit scores that are in the middle, I think the middle credit score borrower that normally wanted to go FHA that didn’t want to, you know, explore FHA, I think that they’ll be able to get into a conventional loan product without that higher price mortgage insurance premium, versus, you know, as a result of the loan level price adjustment act,” Wilfong said.

On the other hand, Bill Goodwin, a mortgage loan originator, doesn’t think the repeal of these changes would have much of an impact on anyone, at least in the short term.

“I don’t think it will make any difference. You know, if it helps them win reelection, then more power to them, go for it if that’s what they think is best for their constituents. I understand that. But in the long term, like in five years, 10 years, if they kept the older ones versus the newer ones, I think you’re going to have a more skewed, you’re gonna keep home affordability harder,” Goodwin explained.

Senator Thom Tillis released a press release about the bill saying in part: “We need to stop President Biden’s reckless proposal to social engineer the housing market by forcing homeowners to subsidize other Americans who are considered high-risk borrowers. I’m proud to join my colleagues in the effort to overturn this egregiously unfair rule.”